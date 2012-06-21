Steve Carell's not really a diva, but it's sure fun to pretend!

In an interview with FOX 411, the Seeking a Friend for the End of the World actor, 49, jokes that "anything nice that's said about me is diametrically opposed to who I am."

Carell also kids that he's gone through "20 or 25" assistants in 2012 alone. "I don't bother to learn their names anymore because I know they're going to be gone. There's lots of finger snapping. I don't yell anymore because it's too much of an effort," he says. "I just have utter disregard for everyone."

The actor then deadpans: "I trust you won't print any of this. I wouldn't want anyone to know the truth."

All quips aside, Carell says he's excited to start shooting the highly-anticipated Anchorman sequel with Will Ferell, 44, Christina Applegate, 40, Paul Rudd, 43, David Koechner, 49, and Fred Willard, 72, "in February or March" 2013.

"I don't think I've had more fun ever working on something. Everyone felt the same way, the entire cast -- that's why we all wanted to do it. It's mostly selfishly for ourselves," he tells FOX 411. "I think the motivation was completely selfish. We just had so much fun the first time we wanted to do it again."

