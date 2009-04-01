Entertainment Tonight.Movie and TV star Steve Carell is set to appear in a new comedy about divorce.

Warner Bros' 'Dumped' is based on a novel by Andrew Gottlieb about a man searching for new meaning in his life after his wife abruptly files for divorce, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Carell, the star of NBC's "The Office," is also busy with additional film projects including FOX's 'Date Night,' in which he will co-star with "30 Rock" star Tina Fey. He is also expected to reprise his role as Maxwell Smart in a 'Get Smart' sequel.