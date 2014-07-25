Age ain't nothing but a number! "Ray Donovan" star Steven Bauer, 57, is dating 18-year-old Lyda Loudon, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

The pair stepped out together at the "Magic In The Moonlight" premiere hosted by Sabra at the Linwood Dunn Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, July 21. According to her Twitter, Loudon is an "art-time nightmare-inspirer, journalist, host of Sarcasm Overdose, ceo, full-time wildchild, [and an] unsalvageable degenerate film/music/cigar/espresso addict."

"Magic in the Moonlight premiere one of the best I've ever seen," the brunette teen tweeted from the event, "melted my nonexistent heart that's how good it was. release date is july 25th & it's good for the whole family go see it."

The self-described "wildchild" has also had her hand in charity since the age of 14. According to TeaPartyConference.org, Loudon founded "Tea Party Youth, the only youth-founded, youth-owned and youth-controlled movement exclusively dedicated to the Tea Party's future."

Bauer, who is best known for his role as Manny Ribera in "Scarface," was previously married to Melanie Griffith. The two divorced in 1987; together they have a 28-year-old son named Alexander.

