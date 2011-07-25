Troubled waters?

Gwyneth Paltrow and Steven Spielberg "annoyed" the beach goers enjoying the tranquility of the Italian coast. A source tells Us Weekly that Spielberg, 64, was fined 172 Euros by the Italian coastguard on July 11 after his speedboat came too close to the shore.

Paltrow, 38, was reportedly on board when the incident took place. Angry sunbathers called police and the coastguard because of noise from the boat's "powerful outboard motor" when Spielberg "ventured to close to the shore and breached maritime regulations."

The coastguard was quickly on the scene at La Maddalena, a picturesque location off the northeast coast of Sardinia.

A source tells Us Spielberg apologized immediately. "I'm sorry," he said. "I'm Steven Spielberg. I didn't know the rules. It's only right I'd pay."

One coastguard member told the Academy Award winning director that he had no other option but to fine him. "He was very apologetic," the coastguard member said. "[He] even offered to pay there and then, but I explained I could not take any money from him and it had to be paid via a post office account. He took the paperwork, and the next day a fax arrived at our office confirming that the fine had been paid."

