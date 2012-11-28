NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Tyler is apologizing ... if Nicki Minaj misinterpreted his recent comments.

The former "American Idol" judge and Aerosmith frontman responded to Minaj's claim that he's a racist.

Minaj took offense to comments Tyler made during an MTV interview in which he said Bob Dylan would likely be immediately dismissed from this year's show.

"Idol" premieres in January with Minaj, Mariah Carey and Keith Urban serving as new judges. The rapper called the comment racist and fired an expletive at the Aerosmith frontman, as well.

During an interview with the Canadian entertainment news program "eTalk," Tyler spoke directly to Minaj, saying: "I apologize if it was taken wrong, Nicki."

