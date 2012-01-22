Would this have survived more than one round of auditions on American Idol?

Steven Tyler became the latest celebrity singer to croon a less-than-perfect rendition of the National Anthem, doing the honors at Sunday's NFL playoff game between the New England Patriots and the Baltimore Ravens in Foxborough, Mass.

The newly engaged Aerosmith rocker and American Idol judge, 43, missed some of the lyrics and plenty of the notes in the iconic song -- singing "as bombs bursting in air" versus "the bombs bursting in air" and "oh the land of the free" rather than "o'er the land of the free."

The packed crowd seemed to snicker as Tyler -- wearing a ratty fur coat, sparkly Patriots scarf and shades -- struggled through the song and squealed at the high notes.

The critics weren't any kinder. "Let's just say the rendition probably wouldn't get him to Hollywood," the Associated Press sniffed.

Sports blog Deadspin wondered whether the performance was "the worst pre-game performance ever," on par with similarly disastrous showing by Roseanne Barr, Michael Bolton, Carl Lewis and Christina Aguilera. Hometown paper The Boston Herald defended Tyler, calling the performance "pretty decent."

