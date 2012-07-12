LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Steven Tyler says he's exiting "American Idol" to put rock `n' roll first.

Tyler said he's leaving the show after two seasons to rededicate himself to Aerosmith, the band he fronts. The rock star said he loved every minute on the hit Fox singing contest but added, "it's time to bring rock back."

Tyler's departure leaves original judge Randy Jackson and Jennifer Lopez, but the singer-actress' future with the show is cloudy.

In an interview with The Associated Press as the news about Tyler broke, Lopez said she was saddened to hear that he was leaving. She said that his departure definitely will play a role in her decision to stay and she is unsure if she is coming back either.