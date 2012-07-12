American Idol will be a little less rockin' when season 12 premieres later this year.

Sources tell Us Weekly Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler will not return to his seat at the judges' panel alongside Jennifer Lopez and Randy Jackson.

Joining Idol in 2010, Tyler, 64, spiced up the FOX hit with his out-there antics, including his infamous "f--k a duck and see what hatches" catchphrase, and his penchant for pretty teen girls in miniskirts.

News of Tyler's exit comes mere hours after Lopez hinted that she'd also be on her way out the Idol door.

"Little by little I'm making up my mind," Lopez, 42, told TODAY's Natalie Morales during a Thursday chat discussing her role in Ice Age: Continental Drift. "I love everybody, I love the guys [Jackson, Tyler and host Ryan Seacrest], but I am thinking it's time for me to go and do other things I love to do like films."

No official announcement has been made on the future of Tyler, Lopez -- or Idol's third judge, Jackson -- but there has been much chatter about who's on the shortlist of judge replacements. Among the top contenders: Fergie, Mariah Carey, and season 8's Idol runner-up Adam Lambert.

FOX had no comment on this story when reached Thursday.

