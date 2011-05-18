In his new memoir, "Does the Noise in My Head Bother You?," Steven Tyler reveals that he once had sex with a man during his wild youth.

"Gay sex just doesn't do it for me," he writes. "I tried it one time when I was younger, but I just didn't dig it."

The Aerosmith rocker enjoyed flings with female groupies at the height of his band's fame, and went on to embark on a relationship with a teenage fan, and have four kids and two ex-wives.

In the memoir, he also talks about how he made female fans wash before he would sleep with them: "As dirty as my mind is, my body's pretty clean. Kelly (a member of the Aerosmith entourage) always made sure the girls were in the shower when I got in the room. I liked my pulchritude pristine! I can't kiss a girl that's been stage diving with 500 other guys."

