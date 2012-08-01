NEW YORK (AP) -- Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler says he liked the paychecks on "American Idol" but had a love-hate relationship with the show.

He says in an interview with Rolling Stone magazine the Fox reality series isn't his "cup of tea." But he says it was a "great job" because he sat next to Jennifer Lopez and "made a ton of money."

Tyler announced last month he was leaving the show after two seasons to rededicate himself to Aerosmith. He says it was a lot to juggle the show with recording a new album.

Tyler tells the magazine he took the job because it was a good way to pass the time while he and his bandmates worked out their behind-the-scenes conflicts.

He also says he didn't have it in him to be negative to "Idol" singing contestants.

