LOS ANGELES (AP) -- If the U.S. Supreme Court is willing to listen, rocker Steven Tyler has something "old school" to say about nudity and profanity on broadcast TV.

The Aerosmith frontman and "American Idol" judge says there's a "certain charm" in not relying on nudity or curse words. The high court was set Tuesday to take up a First Amendment case on the regulation of the airwaves.

Tyler himself tossed off a bleeped strong expletive or two on Fox's live "American Idol" after joining it as a judge last season. He says it is 2012, after all.

That's different than nonstop cursing on TV, Tyler said, suggesting that could be happen without rules.