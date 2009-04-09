Newly single Lindsay Lohan may not want to get too psyched about playing Stevie Nicks on the big screen.

In an interview published Thursday, The New York Times asked the 60-year-old Fleetwood Mac singer -- who battled a drug and alcohol addiction -- about reports that Lohan, 22, wants to buy the rights to Nicks' life story and play her on film.

Look back at memorable celebrity meltdowns

"Over my dead body," Nicks snapped. "She needs to stop doing drugs and get a grip. Then maybe we'll talk."

See Lindsay Lohan and other stars' unforgettable mug shots

In the new issue of Us Weekly, Lohan -- who is currently serving a three-year probation term for her second DUI incident -- insists, "I got in trouble, but that's in my past and that was a long time ago."

See what Lindsay Lohan and other stars look like without makeup

In an exclusive chat with Us Weekly Lohan also opens up about her split from Samantha Ronson.

"It's absolute hell," she tells Us in a far-ranging interview over several lengthy phone calls and emails where she was agitated, crying and baffled by the turn of events.

For more on Lohan -- including what she has to say about her rumored affair with Chace Crawford, why friends think she should be institutionalized and just how broke she really is -- pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands today.