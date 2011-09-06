Entertainment Tonight.Music legend Stevie Nicks will headline the 15th Annual Entertainment Tonight Emmy Party, happening Sunday, September 18th at the Vibiana in downtown Los Angeles.

"We couldn't be more excited about having the iconic Stevie Nicks at this year's party," says Linda Bell Blue, executive producer of Entertainment Tonight and The Insider. "To see her perform in such an intimate setting and listen to her incredible songs that have transcended time - our guests are in for a real treat!"

Nicks' new CD, In Your Dreams, her first studio CD in a decade, debuted at No. 6 on Billboard's Top 200 Chart and has received critical raves. It's been described as her greatest record since the 1981 release of

her five-time platinum solo debut Bella Donna.

Other confirmed celebs attending ET's post-Emmy bash include Brooke Burke, Steve Buscemi, Rob Lowe, Nicole Scherzinger, Darren Criss, Lea Michele and more!

