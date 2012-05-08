TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- Comedian Jon Stewart is broadcasting his "Daily Show" from Tampa, Fla., during the Republican National Convention.

The Comedy Central channel said Tuesday that Stewart's popular "Daily Show" will be taped daily at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts Aug. 28 to Aug. 31 and air at 11 p.m. each night. The convention will take place blocks away at the Tampa Bay Times Forum Aug. 27-30.

The show will move to Charlotte, N.C., the next week for the Democratic National Convention.

The episodes airing during the convention will feature news, analysis and guest interviews, as well as reports from the convention floor.

Comedy Central notes that the "Daily Show" has been going on the road to cover politics since 2000.