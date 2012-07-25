NEW YORK (AP) -- Comedy Central's late-night duo is sticking around for at least a few more years.

The network announced Wednesday that Jon Stewart has extended his contract to host "The Daily Show" through mid-2015. Stephen Colbert also signed an extension that takes him through the end of 2014 as host of "The Colbert Report."

Last week, each show was nominated for four Emmy Awards.

Colbert has hosted "The Colbert Report" since 2005. Stewart has presided at "The Daily Show" since 1999. Both are also producers and writers of their shows.