Kristen Stewart is Hollywood's most lucrative star
Twilight babe Kristen Stewart has been named Hollywood's most profitable actress.
The 21 year old has topped Forbes magazine's rundown of the most bankable stars, netting an estimated $56 for every dollar she was paid for her last three major films.
Stewart's co-star and real-life boyfriend Robert Pattinson came third in the Best Actors for the Buck list, pulling in $39.43 for every $1 he received, while Anne Hathaway was in second place, earning $46 for every $1.
Rounding out the top five are the stars of two massive blockbuster franchises - Daniel Radcliffe of the Harry Potter movies and Transformers star Shia LaBeouf - while Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp complete the top 10.
Spotlight
