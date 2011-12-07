Twilight babe Kristen Stewart has been named Hollywood's most profitable actress.

The 21 year old has topped Forbes magazine's rundown of the most bankable stars, netting an estimated $56 for every dollar she was paid for her last three major films.

Stewart's co-star and real-life boyfriend Robert Pattinson came third in the Best Actors for the Buck list, pulling in $39.43 for every $1 he received, while Anne Hathaway was in second place, earning $46 for every $1.

Rounding out the top five are the stars of two massive blockbuster franchises - Daniel Radcliffe of the Harry Potter movies and Transformers star Shia LaBeouf - while Robert Downey, Jr., Matt Damon, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep and Johnny Depp complete the top 10.