BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) -- Farrah Fawcett's closest friends marked the first anniversary of her death by dedicating a cancer-research foundation in her name.

Alana Stewart, Ryan O'Neal, Tatum O'Neal and Redmond O'Neal gathered in Beverly Hills Friday at the new offices of the Farrah Fawcett Foundation, which funds alternative cancer research and treatment methods.

The 1970s pinup and "Charlie's Angels" star died June 25, 2009, from anal cancer. Stewart said she hopes the foundation can raise awareness and discover new treatments for the little-known disease.

Pediatric cancer will be another focus for the foundation, which aims to encourage exploration of the disease and improve patients' quality of life.