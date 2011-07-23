SAN DIEGO (AP) -- Kristen Stewart dons armor and wields a huge sword and shield for her next movie. Rest assured, it will not be your mother and father's Snow White.

Stewart joined other cast and crew Saturday at the Comic-Con fan convention for a preview of next year's "Snow White and the Huntsman," an action-packed twist on the fairy tale.

The "Twilight" star told a Comic-Con crowd that doing a sweet, traditional Snow White was not something "I was jumping at." What attracted her was that this Snow White was a bold leader with her feet firmly on the ground.

"Also, I get to have a sword and stuff," Stewart said. "Really cool weapons."

The movie is due out next June and is one of two "Snow White" movies Hollywood has coming.