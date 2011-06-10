NEW YORK (AP) -- "My girls are gonna play in a band!" declares Austin Wiggin in "The Shaggs: Philosophy of the World." Aw. Isn't it nice, with Father's Day coming and all, to hear a dad dream big for his daughters?

Not if you know the true story of The Shaggs, of course, in which case a chill will run down your spine. For rarely has there been a more troubled parental dream than that which launched the grim, strange story of The Shaggs — a story now being told in, well, a grim, strange musical at Playwrights Horizons that's nonetheless not without its rewards.

For those unfamiliar with the story, a brief recap is in order: The three Wiggin sisters of Fremont, N.H., were pulled out of high school in the late `60s and pretty much forced by their domineering father to form a rock band. He believed it was their destiny, prophesied by his own late mother.

The girls had precious little talent, and they knew it. They played weekly gigs at the local town hall, during which they were often heckled, and recorded exactly one album, "Philosophy of the World," widely derided at the time as pathetically inept.

Until it became a symbol of a sort of musical purity and lack of conformism. Frank Zappa, for one, is said to have considered the girls "better than the Beatles;" Kurt Cobain was also a fan, as was the band NRBQ. And though the girls disbanded immediately upon the death of their dad, a footnote to their story came more than a decade later, when their album was reissued in 1980 and their story called Comeback of the Year by Rolling Stone magazine.

"The Shaggs," a joint production with the New York Theater Workshop, rightly does not attempt to make a joke of the Wiggin family; nor does it attempt to brighten their story. Their home in Fremont is drab and depressing, and their lives revolve around one social activity: grocery shopping on Friday nights. Dinner is a seriously glum affair.

If there's one thing all the characters share in this show, it's a heavy New Hampshire accent. And we do mean heavy, at times overshadowing the dialogue.

The book, by Joy Gregory, and the songs, with lyrics by Gregory and music by Gunnar Madsen, are spotty — sometimes sharp and incisive, sometimes stilted. Director John Langs makes ample use of dream sequences, also with mixed results.

One of the show's more effective tricks is to use, intermittently, actual Shaggs recordings. When the girls have their disastrous recording session, we hear them perform as they perhaps hope to sound; Then, when the appalled sound engineers play them back, we hear the real Shaggs. (As the stage direction in the script aptly notes, that sound "is hard to believe." And not in a good way.)

The performers, hardworking and game, do their best to bring the darkly fascinating story to life. The sisters — Dot, Betty and Helen — all look strikingly similar to photos of the real Shaggs (named for the popular hairdo of the day), dressed in skirts and tops ungainly even by `60s schoolgirl standards.

Sarah Sokolovic, in particular, is appealing as the rebellious middle daughter, Betty. "I'm sick of practicing!" she says at a humorous moment. "We're the only band I ever heard of that gets worse the more we practice."

Dot, played by Jamey Hood, is the most supportive of Dad, even defending him in a bittersweet song, "Don't Say Nothing Bad About My Dad." By the end, though, she's just bitter, and Hood gets one of the best lines: "What are we coming back from?" she asks about the Rolling Stone honors. "We never even showed up!"

As Helen, Emily Walton has less dialogue — Helen apparently decided to go mostly mute for long periods — but gives an effective portrayal of a young girl desperate to find herself, or something.

And in the central performance of Austin Wiggin, Peter Friedman is frightening, yet so tightly coiled that his performance ultimately risks being monotonous. (This may be the fault of the script). More successful is Annie Golden as his overburdened wife, Annie, who spends her days trying to keep Austin from exploding and the girls from bolting.

The script contains a rather curious author's note: The show is "based on the true story of The Shaggs," it says. "Look them up if you don't believe me."

The author has a point — the unembellished story IS pretty hard to believe, and an evening learning about The Shaggs, despite the unevenness of this show, is not without its value.

