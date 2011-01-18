TOKYO (AP) -- Sting wants to help save dolphins still being brutally slaughtered in Japan, but he believes the best way is by starting a debate, not by forcing foreign opinion.

Sting met backstage at a Tokyo concert hall Wednesday with Ric O'Barry, the star of the "The Cove," the Academy Award-winning documentary that depicts the dolphin hunt in the town of Taiji in southwestern Japan.

The two have been friends since the Sundance Film Festival two years ago, where "The Cove" had its first major showing.

The 59-year-old British music star, in Tokyo for his "Symphonicity" tour, said he was sympathetic to the save-the-dolphins view in "The Cove," but that the best approach was "through dialogue."