It's hardly shocking that after nearly 30 years together Sting and Trudie Styler still know how to keep things spicy.

After all, this is the same twosome who touted the benefits of tantric sex. But the married parents aren't shy about what else they enjoy in the bedroom.

"I don't think pedestrian sex is very interesting," the legendary singer-songwriter, 59, tells Harper's Bazaar of intimate moments with his wife of 18 years, 57. "There's a playfulness we have; I like the theater of sex. I like to look good. I like her to dress up. I like to dress her up."

And for the duo, who got very close in a racy shoot for the mag, stress that their boudoir playtime isn't big on rose petals and over-the-top ballads.

When asked about the most romantic thing they've done for each other, Sting responded bluntly, "Romantic? We like tawdry."

Of course that doesn't mean they're not feeling the love.

The pair were quick to answer when quizzed about their greatest indulgences. Sting's response? "Trudie." Her's, of course, "Sting."

