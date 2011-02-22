LIMA, Peru (AP) -- Sting says he is concerned by violence and repression in Libya and hopes peace will return to the troubled country.

The British singer calls Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi a man trying to hold on to power unjustly amid protests and a crackdown by security forces.

In the entertainer's words, "Things like this should be handled just like in Egypt and Tunisia."

Similar protests in those two northern African nations recently forced out strongman rulers.

Sting also says the West "should start treating the Arab culture (in) a better way."

He spoke Tuesday in Peru's capital, where he has a concert scheduled Wednesday.