NEW YORK (AP) — Sting's daughter Mickey Sumner has signed up to make her off-Broadway debut in Craig Lucas's new comedy "The Lying Lesson."

The Atlantic Theater Company said Tuesday that Sumner, whose credits also include the new Noah Baumbach film "Frances Ha," will star opposite Carol Kane in the comic thriller.

Kane plays a woman who may or may not be legendary screen star Bette Davis and Sumner will portray a woman who tries to discover her true identity.

Previews begin Feb. 20 with an opening set for March 13. Tony Award-nominated director Pam MacKinnon will replace Anna D. Shapiro as the play's director.

Sumner, whose mother is Trudie Styler, made her New York stage debut in a Culture Project workshop of "The Seagull" and is featured in the Showtime series "The Borgias."