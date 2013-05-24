LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stone Temple Pilots have accused the band's former frontman Scott Weiland of hijacking its name and songs to promote his solo career.

The lawsuit filed Friday in Los Angeles also accuses Weiland of being chronically late to concerts when he was with the band and having a lawyer interfere with airplay of a new single by the group.

The 45-year-old Weiland and Stone Temple Pilots parted ways in February, and the singer said at the time that he learned of his ouster from a statement released to the media.

A phone message left for his manager Andrea Pett-Joseph was not immediately returned.

The band's hits include "Vasoline," ''Interstate Love Song" and "Plush," which won a Grammy in 1993 for best hard rock performance with vocal.