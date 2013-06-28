PILTON, England (AP) — This may be the last time, as Mick Jagger once sang. For the Rolling Stones, it's definitely a first.

The veteran rock rabble-rousers play Britain's Glastonbury Festival on Saturday, their debut appearance at the country's most prestigious rock music event.

Many of the 135,000 festival ticket-holders are expected to cram the space in front of the Pyramid Stage for the gig.

Jagger wouldn't reveal details of the set list in a pre-show BBC radio interview, saying "it's nice to have a bit of a surprise."

Jagger, who turns 70 in July, also gave no clue about whether the band he started with Keith Richards in 1962 will ever call it quits. He said, "I've no idea," before telling an interviewer that he'd probably continue as long as he was wanted.