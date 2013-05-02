Have Dan Dotson, Laura Dotson and Darrell Sheets been dropped from Storage Wars? Don't bet on it!

A new report from Radar Online claims that cast member Sheets, and auctioneers Dotsons have been cut from extra episodes in the most recent season of the A&E show.

"It seems as if they are going after some of the higher paid cast members," a source told Radar Online. "And meanwhile they are expanding the franchise."

But A&E has denied the report. "Not every cast member appears in every episode of the series," a rep for the network explained to TVGuide.com, "but there is no truth to the report that any other members have been dropped."

Rumors of casting changes began after Dave Hester filed a lawsuit against A&E and the show's producer Original Productions in December 2012, alleging he was wrongfully terminated and that the popular series is fake.

The reality show documents professional buyers who bid on unpaid storage lockers. Hester accused the show in his lawsuit of "salting" lockers with more valuable items, and claimed he was fired after complaining about the practice.

In March, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge threw out Hester's claim of unfair practices and demanded his wrongful termination claim be more specific.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Storage Wars Drops Three Cast Members? A&E Denies Reports