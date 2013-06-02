Storm Chasers star Tim Samaras was among nine people killed in the storms that struck Oklahoma on Friday, May 31, CNN reports, citing relatives. He was 55 years old.

The Discovery Channel personality and his 24-year-old son, Paul Samaras, died while chasing a tornado in El Reno, family members told the news organization. They were accompanied by fellow storm chaser Carl Young, 45, who also passed away.

"Thank you to everyone for the condolences. It truly is sad that we lost my great brother Tim and his great son, Paul," brother Jim Samaras wrote on Facebook.

"Our hearts also go out to the Carl Young family as well, as they are feeling the same feelings we are today," he added. "They all unfortunately passed away but doing what they LOVED. Chasing tornadoes. I look at it that he is in the 'big tornado in the sky...'"

Storm Chasers aired on the Discovery Channel for five years. Shortly after Samaras' death, the network expressed its condolences in a statement.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Carl Young, Tim Samaras, and his son," the statement read. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to their families."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Storm Chasers' Tim Samaras Dead: Discovery Channel Star Dies in Oklahoma Tornado