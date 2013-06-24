Fashionistas are used to seeing revealing ensembles coming down the runway, but a stark naked, screaming man? That's a much rarer occurrence. On Saturday, June 22, at Milan Fashion Week, a streaker, wearing nothing but white ankle socks and red shoes, stormed the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show.

While the sight of a nude man yelling incomprehensibly certainly elicited some gasps, the seasoned editors and fashionistas who comprise the front rows remained largely unmoved. A GQ fashion editor described the unexpected interlude this way: "While the designers come out for their bow and turn to walk backstage, from down the other end of the runway a guy rips off his clothes…. Full freeball. Says nothing anything can understand and just kind of zig zags up the runway before the first security guard tries to cut him off. Maneuvers a little but turns back and that's when four guards create a perimeter to block his junk and he's taken away. Fashion community says 'huh.' "

The incident caps a strange week for the design duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana. Just three days prior, the two were sentenced to 20 months in prison for criminal tax evasion. Speaking to The Telegraph, Gabbana said, "We feel shocked about what's happened. But we are relaxed too because we know that we are innocent. We resist, and I feel strong."

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Streaker Disrupts Dolce and Gabbana Runway Show at Milan Fashion Week