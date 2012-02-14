BERLIN (AP) -- Meryl Streep says she's always enjoyed playing difficult women — something that's underlined by her latest film.

Streep brought her portrayal of former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, "The Iron Lady," to the Berlin International Film Festival on Tuesday. The festival was giving her an honorary Golden Bear, its top award, for her achievements over more than three decades.

The 62-year-old Streep is a double Oscar winner and a strong contender to pick up a third for her role as Thatcher.

Streep said in Berlin: "I do like difficult women, or at least the ones that are difficult to understand — I do like translating them."

She says she's been lucky to play characters who have qualities she sees in herself, but "I won't identify the ones that coincide with Margaret Thatcher's."