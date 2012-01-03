"Solving the Communion Enigma: What Is to Come" (Tarcher/Penguin), by Whitley Strieber: In his new book, "Solving the Communion Enigma: What Is to Come," author Whitley Strieber tries to explain the strange happenings surrounding his life since he wrote "Communion" 25 years ago.

"Communion" chronicled what Strieber claimed was his abduction by alien beings and the events that followed. He wrote two more books about his experiences and received thousands of letters from people who said similar events occurred in their lives. He also became a laughingstock among his friends and lost his financial stability. His wife, Anne, supported him, though it was difficult for her to understand what he was experiencing.

Strieber reveals that brushes with the paranormal haven't lessened over the years. He uses his personal connections and in-depth research to rationalize his experiences.

The UFO culture is hard to grasp, but Strieber tries his best to tie together diverse subjects such as cattle mutilations, crop circles, strange implants and the afterlife. He even questions whether the aliens he claims abducted him were from outer space or another dimension.

What it boils down to is whether the reader believes Strieber. Are his experiences real?

Strieber doesn't resolve the issue conclusively, and the majority of the stories in "Solving the Communion Enigma" have been told on his radio show, "Dreamland." Still, there's enough compelling material to make even the rigid skeptic ask questions.

