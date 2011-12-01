NEW YORK (AP) -- New York City Opera has declared an impasse in contract negotiations with unions for its musicians and singers and is threatening to present its abbreviated season without them.

That creates the danger of a possible strike and boycott of donations for the financially troubled company. City Opera claims deficits of $44 million over a decade.

It announced in July a schedule of four operas at three venues from February to May. General Manager George Steele said Thursday the company planned to present a season "one way or another."

The union filed a complaint with the National Labor Relations Board in May. That was one week after the company announced it was leaving Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts, its home since 1966. The board has not ruled.