Stripper Surprises Tamera Mowery at Bachelorette Party!
Before her May 15 wedding to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, things got a little wild at Tamera Mowry's bachelorette party.
What was supposed to be a low-key evening turned into a raucous girls' night in when a male exotic dancer knocked on her door.
"I specifically said I don't want a stripper, so when the door opened, I was just like, 'This is not happening! No!'" Mowry, 33, says in a clip from Monday's episode of Tia & Tamera.
The exotic dancer (dressed as a police officer) then turned on his boom box and began to gyrate in front of Mowry and her friends.
"Where is the fire escape?" she asks, covering her face in embarrassment.
Tia & Tamera airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on The Style Network.
