Before her May 15 wedding to Fox News correspondent Adam Housley, things got a little wild at Tamera Mowry's bachelorette party.

PHOTOS: See what other celebs have twins

What was supposed to be a low-key evening turned into a raucous girls' night in when a male exotic dancer knocked on her door.

PHOTOS: '90s stars - where are they now?

"I specifically said I don't want a stripper, so when the door opened, I was just like, 'This is not happening! No!'" Mowry, 33, says in a clip from Monday's episode of Tia & Tamera.

The exotic dancer (dressed as a police officer) then turned on his boom box and began to gyrate in front of Mowry and her friends.

PHOTOS: Stars show off HUGE engagement rings

"Where is the fire escape?" she asks, covering her face in embarrassment.

Tia & Tamera airs Monday at 9 p.m. EST on The Style Network.

Get more Us! Follow us on Twitter, Friend us on Facebook, Subscribe to Us Weekly