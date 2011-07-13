Sharon Osbourne wept tears of joy on Tuesday when she realized her stolen wedding ring had been found after seven years - she spotted the priceless jewelery on a crimebusting TV show.

The rock matriarch-turned-talk-show host was left heartbroken in 2004 after burglars targeted the family's luxury home in Buckinghamshire, England and stole a haul of pricey gems including her wedding and engagement rings.

She tuned in to the BBC's Crimewatch show on Tuesday and was stunned when presenters displayed a cache of stolen items recently recovered by cops - which included her 10-carat diamond Tiffany ring.

In a post on Twitter.com, Osbourne's daughter Kelly writes, "Thank you crime watch my mum is over the moon thats (sic) (her) wedding ring she cried with joy because she can get it back! Thank you!"

Now BBC bosses have urged Ozzy Osbourne's wife to contact cops to verify the jewelery is hers.

A spokeswoman tells WENN, "The item went out as a 'find' of things that were taken in a burglary. The police haven't been contacted by the Osbournes so whether we can verify what Kelly's tweeting, we are not sure. We need them to contact the police."

Crimewatch presenters appeal for help from the public to crack serious crimes and trace the owners of recently-recovered stolen property.

Osbourne's wedding ring was among a haul of stolen jewelery and designer watches - worth more than $1.6 million (£1 million) - which was recovered from a house in north England during a raid last year (10).

RELATED: Mum and daughters BBFs

RELATED: Kelly Osbourne photo gallery

RELATED: Jack Osbourne photo gallery