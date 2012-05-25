Entertainment Tonight -- Indian superstar Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's spectacular red carpet return is likely to halt criticism in her home country that she did not lose her baby weight fast enough after giving birth last November.

The 38-year-old beloved Bollywood star stepped out last night looking flawlessly beautiful at the Cannes Film Festival's AmfAR Cinema Against AIDS gala.

The "Bride & Prejudice" actress, whom Julia Roberts once called "the world's most beautiful woman," walked the red carpet in a gold embroidered sari and matching tailored jacket, her hair pulled up and adorned with an understated gold band.

RELATED: Casey Anthony Actress Excited For Role

After giving birth in November to daughter Aaradhya with her husband and fellow actor, Abhishek Bachchan, the star was snapped looking heavier and sporting a double chin. Internet videos also made the rounds making fun of her weight gain.

Some critics even suggested that the actress and former beauty queen who won the Miss World title in 1994 had a "duty" to her fans to quickly regain her pre-pregnancy figure. She has responded by saying publicly that she was in no hurry to lose the baby weight and was simply focusing on "enjoying motherhood."

RELATED: Keira Knightley Engaged

RELATED ON WONDERWALL:

Postcards From Cannes 2012

Most Improved Celebrity Beach Bodies

Michelle Obama's dream job: Being Beyonce