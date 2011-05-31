NEW YORK (AP) -- A TV daredevil and the Empire State Building's owners are poised to settle the landmark's $12 million lawsuit over his April 2006 parachute-jump attempt.

Court records show the building owners' civil case against stuntman Jeb Corliss was closed last week, and his lawyer says a confidential deal has been reached. Lawyers for the building said Tuesday the agreement hasn't been finalized yet, but they anticipate filing final paperwork next week.

Corliss' lawyer says Corliss is pleased with the expected resolution. The building's lawyers declined to comment further Tuesday.

Corliss was convicted of a misdemeanor reckless endangerment charge for the incident. He was sentenced to three years' probation and 100 hours of community service.

He used to host a Discovery Channel program called "Stunt Junkies."