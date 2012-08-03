Jennifer Garner's Glamorous Mom Style

By Stacie Anthony

She can't live without her stylist, Rachel Zoe, and has an affinity for Oscar de la Renta. But when Jennifer Garner is off duty, she sports her favorite preppy combination of denim and T-shirts. In honor of Jen's new movie "The Odd Life of Timothy Green," in theaters Aug. 15, let's click through to check out this glamorous mom's style.

Jennifer raised eyebrows when she arrived at the 2002 Academy Awards in this daring powder blue gown. Though the dress is a departure from her usually modest style, Jennifer looked fab -- and so did her cleavage.