Stylish Violet Affleck

By Molly McGonigle

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner's oldest daughter, Violet Affleck, is one of the most photographed celebritots around. And while some think she isn't the hippest dresser Hollywood child, we give her parents credit for letting her be a regular kid. Kids deserve to run around the park in their sweats, go to the library in their school clothes, and sometimes try on outfits that don't necessarily work. But over the years, Violet has started to grow into her own preppy, red-dominate personal style. Click through to see some of her most stylish looks.

Violet happily rocked a light blue cotton sundress on her way to get frozen yogurt in September 2009.