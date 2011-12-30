Have a style question for Brad Goreski?

The Bravo reality star, who dresses Jessica Alba and works with designer Kate Spade, will be taking over Us Weekly's Twitter page on Monday to answer reader questions about anything from hot 2012 trends to the best-dressed A-list celebs.

Goreski, formerly of The Rachel Zoe Project, will also dish about his new Bravo (@BravoTV) series, It's a Brad Brad World, which premieres Monday, January 2 at 10 p.m. (EST).

"I'm so excited to partner up with Us Weekly to answer your Twitter questions," the stylist, 34, enthuses. "You're gonna freak out!"

To participate, send in your question now via Twitter to @UsWeekly using the hashtag #BradLovesUs. Goreski (@MrBradGoreski) will pick his favorites to answer starting on Monday after 10 a.m.

