LOS ANGELES (AP) — Michael Jackson's longtime hair and makeup artist has told a jury that the singer was more engaged during his final rehearsals for his ill-fated comeback concerts.

Karen Faye says that while the entertainer was laughing and actively participating in preparations for "This Is It," she still had concerns about whether he was fit enough to perform the show's premiere dates.

Faye's testimony Friday came during cross-examination by attorneys for AEG Live LLC, who are being sued by the singer's mother.

Katherine Jackson claims AEG executives missed signs about the singer's health and failed to properly investigate the doctor convicted of administering a fatal dose of the anesthetic propofol.

AEG denies any wrongdoing.

Faye returned to the stand Friday to conclude her testimony that had been interrupted by scheduling issues.