Hilary Duff just can't commit!

Six months ago, "The Beauty & the Briefcase" star, 23, dyed her hair chestnut brown and added eyebrow-skimming bangs earlier this month. "Wow! Yes! A success! Thank God you guys love it makes me feel lo good!" she tweeted to fans March 21.

Now it seems Duff has already tired of her darkened 'do. She stepped out in L.A. on Wednesday showing off blonde-again locks.

Why the change? "She wanted a change for the summertime season," Tracey Cunningham, her colorist for the past four years, tells UsMagazine.com exclusively. "She loved being a brunette as well. She's one of those lucky people who can wear any color with her skin tone, but she felt like a change."

She adds: "I gave her highlights, some of them were bigger chunks, others finer strands. And I use a summery blonde shade to give her a beach look. It looks amazing on her."

Duff, who wed hockey player Mike Comrie in August, has a history of dramatic hair transformations. The typically toe-headed Lizzie McGuire actress has sported raven, red and strawberry blonde looks in the past.

