Sugar Ray's Mark McGrath Marries Longtime Girlfriend

Us Weekly

After 18 year of dating, Mark McGrath married his longtime girlfriend, Carin Kingsland, on Monday, Sept. 24.

The Sugar Ray frontman, 44, became engaged to Kingsland on New Year's Eve 2009. "Mark and Carin are tying the knot today up here in Santa Barbara," his manager, Chip Quigley, told Us Weekly on Monday. "Just a few friends and family to celebrate their longtime love affair. ... Beautiful day. Great people."

PHOTOS: Stunning celeb weddings

McGrath and Kingsland are parents to 2-year-old twins, son Lydon Edward and daughter Hartley Grave.

PHOTOS: Hollywood's hottest married couples

After struggling to conceive, McGrath told Parent Dish in December 2010 that becoming a father was "the greatest thing that has ever happened to me."

PHOTOS: Stars' blingy engagement rings

"I tried my hardest the conventional way, but that didn't work out for us. We did the IVF thing. It was intense and expensive, but we did it in one shot and, boom, here they are," he said. "My job now is to be the best parent I can be because that is all that matters."

Keep clicking to see more photos of the happy couple ...