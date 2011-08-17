The Indiana State Fair had A-list acts like Maroon 5, Janet Jackson and Lady Antebellum set to perform, but they have all pulled out following a tragic stage collapse just before a Sugarland show last weekend.

In Saturday's freak accident, strong winds toppled the stage onto the crowd -- leaving five fans dead moments before the country duo was preparing to take the stage.

Jackson, 45, who hails from Indiana, released a statement on her official website reading, "Due to the recent tragedy at the Indiana State Fair, officials have cancelled all of the concerts that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday, August 17th, including JANET." She promised that all ticket holders would be granted full refunds.

Lady Antebellum echoed the sentiment on their site, saying, "As a result of the terrible tragedy that occurred at the Indiana State Fair on August 13th, several bands have made the difficult decision to cancel their shows. Lady A's appearance, which was scheduled for August 19th will no longer be taking place."

However, Maroon 5, who is on tour with Train, opted to change venues rather than scrapping the show entirely. "The Train and Maroon 5 concert on Thursday, August 18 has been relocated to Conseco Fieldhouse in downtown Indianapolis, " a posting on their website read. "All previously purchased Train and Maroon 5 tickets for the show at the Indiana State Fair will be honored at Conseco Fieldhouse on the night of the show."

