NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles is pregnant.

The 37-year-old Grammy-winning country singer and husband Justin Miller are expecting their first child in November.

Sugarland's manager Gail Gellman said in a statement that the couple is "thrilled beyond belief."

The baby is due around the couple's first wedding anniversary. They tied the knot last November in the Smoky Mountains.

Nettles and Kristian Bush make up the platinum-selling country duo Sugarland. They have such hits as "All I Want To Do," "Stay," and "Stuck Like Glue." Nettles is also a mentor on ABC's "Duets."

This was first reported on People.com.

