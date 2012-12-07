By Us Magazine

Jennifer Nettles is a mommy!

The Sugarland singer, 38, and her husband, Justin Miller, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Magnus Hamilton Miller, on Dec. 6, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.

"We are so thankful for all the prayers and support and are excited to take some time together as a new family," the couple said in a statement to Us.

After two years of dating, Nettles and entrepreneur Miller tied the knot in a small Tennessee ceremony in November 2011. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in June, and Nettles proudly showed off her baby bump during a Sugarland concert in July.

"Becoming a mom is exciting -- and terrifying!" the country star admitted to Us in July. "At least I'll soon be off the road, decorating the nursery and nesting. Yahoo!"