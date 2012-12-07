Sugarland's Jennifer Nettles welcomes baby boy Magnus Hamilton
By Us Magazine
Jennifer Nettles is a mommy!
The Sugarland singer, 38, and her husband, Justin Miller, welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Magnus Hamilton Miller, on Dec. 6, her rep confirms to Us Weekly.
PHOTOS: Pregnant stars
"We are so thankful for all the prayers and support and are excited to take some time together as a new family," the couple said in a statement to Us.
PHOTOS: 2012's babies of the year
After two years of dating, Nettles and entrepreneur Miller tied the knot in a small Tennessee ceremony in November 2011. The couple announced they were expecting their first child together in June, and Nettles proudly showed off her baby bump during a Sugarland concert in July.
PHOTOS: Hollywood's trendiest kids
"Becoming a mom is exciting -- and terrifying!" the country star admitted to Us in July. "At least I'll soon be off the road, decorating the nursery and nesting. Yahoo!"
Spotlight
We Recommend
- Jul. 09, 2018 See the best photos from Prince Louis' christening
- Jul. 08, 2018 See which stars got married this year!