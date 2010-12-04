LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Authorities say rap mogul Marion "Suge" Knight was arrested on an outstanding traffic warrant as he left a restaurant near Universal Studios outside Los Angeles.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's Sgt. Shawn Ruda says Knight was released about an hour after his arrest early Saturday.

Ruda tells the Los Angeles Times that Knight was stopped by deputies, who ran his name through computers and discovered he was wanted on a minor traffic warrant issued recently in Beverly Hills.

Knight was brought to West Hollywood, where he was cited and released, after agreeing to appear in court within two months.

Ruda says Knight, who has a long arrest record, was not doing anything wrong when he was stopped, and agreed to talk to the deputies.

Information from: Los Angeles Times, http://www.latimes.com