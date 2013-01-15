Suits Preview: Mike's Emotions Get the Best of Him During Drunk Driving Case
When Suits premieres its third season January 17, the stakes couldn't be higher for Mike Ross.
Teaming with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to take on a criminal case involving an alleged drunk driver, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) lets his emotions get the best of him, leading higher-up Harvey to consider pulling him from the courtroom.
"I think you need to sit this one out. I'm not blaming you, I'm understanding you. Your parents were killed by a drunk driver," Harvey reasons in a preview from the Thursday, Jan. 17 premiere as Mike rattles off all of the pre-trial prep work he intends to carry out.
Trying to stay in the game, Mike reminds Harvey that their client is denying alcohol played a role in the accident. Harvey, however, isn't buying it.
"It doesn't matter. Your emotions get the better of you on a merger," he tells a clearly shaken Mike. "Jillian's a longtime client, it's her only son. I can't have it."
Fumes Mike in the emotional scene: "I can do this!"
Tell Us: Given Mike's history, should he be allowed to take the case?
Suits' third season premieres January 17 at 10 p.m. (EST) on USA.
