When Suits premieres its third season January 17, the stakes couldn't be higher for Mike Ross.

Teaming with Harvey (Gabriel Macht) to take on a criminal case involving an alleged drunk driver, Mike (Patrick J. Adams) lets his emotions get the best of him, leading higher-up Harvey to consider pulling him from the courtroom.

"I think you need to sit this one out. I'm not blaming you, I'm understanding you. Your parents were killed by a drunk driver," Harvey reasons in a preview from the Thursday, Jan. 17 premiere as Mike rattles off all of the pre-trial prep work he intends to carry out.

Trying to stay in the game, Mike reminds Harvey that their client is denying alcohol played a role in the accident. Harvey, however, isn't buying it.

"It doesn't matter. Your emotions get the better of you on a merger," he tells a clearly shaken Mike. "Jillian's a longtime client, it's her only son. I can't have it."

Fumes Mike in the emotional scene: "I can do this!"

Suits' third season premieres January 17 at 10 p.m. (EST) on USA.

