MOVE IT, MOVE IT: Sony unveiled new ways to use its four-month-old handheld, PS Vita, with the PlayStation 3 and announced a tie-up with J.K. Rowling that turns its Move motion controller into a magic wand.

AGING CONSOLES: The Japanese electronics company didn't announce a replacement for its six-year-old PlayStation 3. Instead it matched Nintendo and Microsoft in coming up with second-screen functions for mobile devices.

SALES SLUMP: The video game industry is looking to reverse a five-month slump in U.S. sales of hardware and software as consoles get older.