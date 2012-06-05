Now that summer is in full swing, stores are chock full of every sunscreen formula under the, well, sun! But just like a dessert bar, the more choices there are out there means more hemming and hawing over which one to choose.

In the video above, Dr. David Colbert, who is the dermatologist behind beautiful glowing faces like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rachel Weisz, details what number SPF to look for in a sunscreen, plus answers the age-old question: Is there a difference between a face sunblock versus one for body?

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Summer Skin Fix: Choosing the Best Sunscreen