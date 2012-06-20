Comfort is key when working out, but as Us Weekly Fashion Director Sasha Charnin Morrison explains, gym rats need not sacrifice style when sweating up a storm.

In the video above, Charnin Morrison breaks down summer's five hottest workout wear essentials -- and shows off the best way to rock them.

"It's amazing lately how the athletic industry has completely changed and become very modern, high tech and highly stylized," Morrison explains. "There are some people out there who don't want to work out in all black or baggy clothes. There is an abundance of color and amazing shaped and fitted active sportswear out there that it's going to be hard to chose just a few new pieces to add to your wardrobe."

For Morrison's top picks -- including the new Adidas sneakers David Beckham and Katy Perry love, and Jillian Michaels' line of K-Swiss activewear -- watch the video above now.

This article originally appeared on Usmagazine.com: Summer's Hottest, Most Comfortable Workout Wear