LONDON (AP) -- Robert Redford says he is planning to launch a four-day version of the Sundance Film Festival in London.

The Academy Award-winning actor, director and producer said Tuesday that Sundance London will "bring a particular slice of American culture to life" in the capital and present films from American filmmakers as well as current American music.

Sundance London will feature film screenings, live music performances, discussions and panels.

The festival will be held from April 26 to April 29, 2012, at the O2 arena, which is owned by AEG Europe.

Redford, who rose to fame in films including "The Sting" and "Butch Cassidy And The Sundance Kid," founded the annual Sundance Film Festival in Utah to promote independent filmmaking.